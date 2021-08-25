Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pet Patrol: Tips for Providing the best care for your Cat

items.[0].videoTitle
Pet Patrol SPCA Tampa Bay
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:29:29-04

We talk with Dr. Rizal Lopez with SPCA Tampa Bay about how cat owners can provide the absolute best care for their pet. Dr. Lopez talks about important vaccines your feline needs and how to provide the best care as your cat gets into their senior years.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive that begins this month. SPCA Tampa Bay will celebrate on Saturday, September 18th. Each paid adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay on this day will generate a gift from our sponsors.

Check out our website for more info spcatampabay.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com