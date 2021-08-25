Pet Patrol: Tips for Providing the best care for your Cat

We talk with Dr. Rizal Lopez with SPCA Tampa Bay about how cat owners can provide the absolute best care for their pet. Dr. Lopez talks about important vaccines your feline needs and how to provide the best care as your cat gets into their senior years.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive that begins this month. SPCA Tampa Bay will celebrate on Saturday, September 18th. Each paid adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay on this day will generate a gift from our sponsors.

Check out our website for more info spcatampabay.org.