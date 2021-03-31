Pet Patrol: SPCA Tampa Bay Adoptions and Annual Pet Walk

SPCA Tampa Bay is a for-all shelter and that's not just dogs and cats, it's other critters too like pigs! Cassio has been with the SPCA Tampa Bay since December of last year. He is a male/ Pot Belly/ 1.5 years old and he is a stray that was turned in and not claimed by the owner. He's about 80 pounds and needs a forever farm home. Interested Adopters need to make sure their city/county/home is zoned for livestock. They need a large and secure fenced yard, shelter for shade and sleeping, yard for the pig to root around/dig, mud hole or a kid-pool to cool themselves down. Cassio will be considered full-grown by 2-3 years old and can get up to 200 lbs!!

If pigs aren't what you're interested in adopting, the SPCA Tampa Bay has teamed up with Pinellas County to assist in a cat hoarding case and now some of those cats are up for adoption. The SPCA staff is doing a great job taking care of them and giving them the care they need. Soon they will be up for adoption. To learn more visit spcatampbay.org

If you haven't already, sign up for the SPCA Tampa Bay 30th Annual Pet Walk. It is Saturday, April 17th. Right now, up to 500 walkers can celebrate their fundraising efforts at a safe, outdoor event that follows all city COVID-19 guidelines. You can sign up at petwalk.org and spcatampabay.org

SPCA Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open admission for-all animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County. Our shelter in Largo cares for more than 7,000 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

