Pet Patrol: SPCA Tampa Bay

The SPCA Tampa Bay is celebrating a successful 30th Annual Pet Walk that took place last weekend. More than 500 people registered and more than $105,000 was raised and people are still fundraising! Local companies had teams and of course, there were all shapes, sizes and breeds out there on the 1.5 mile walk at Demens Landing.

The SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Walk is a 30-year event but there are also other events coming up. In this virtual world, we have teamed up with Stand Up Pup Comedy. The event has past performers from The Office, Seinfeld, America's Got Talent, Conan, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central and more! We will have more of their events in the coming months as well as Pup Yoga has returned. Just go to our website spcatampabay.org.

Switching Gears, The SPCA Tampa Bay is committed to the protection of all animals, including wildlife. Our team, in collaboration with local partners, provides medical attention and rehabilitation services for possums, blue jays, squirrels, rabbits and more. With more people still at home they are noticing baby wildlife in their backyard. We are here to help

What should someone do if they find baby wildlife? First, if the animal has obvious injuries, please give us a call immediately at 727-586-3592. If it’s after hours, refer to our After Hours Help located on our website.

If you cannot see obvious injuries we also have tips on our site. Usually if it's a baby- momma may be near by so leave it be.

