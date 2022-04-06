Pet Patrol|Some Unique Ways to Help Friends of Strays

Egg My Yard! Fundraiser

Want to have your little ones wake up to an Easter Eggs on the lawn without the sneaking around - We'll do it for you! For a donation to Friends of Strays, our team will be the Easter Bunny's helper and scatter candy-stuffed eggs in your yard after 7 p.m. the night before Easter.

Drag Bingo

Need something new for Girls Night Out? Get ready to laugh and quite possibly blush as Stephanie Shippae calls the balls for Drag Queen Bingo. This is a charitable event supporting Friends of Strays. A $10 donation gets you 10 games and 10 chances to win great prizes! Recommended for a mature audience *wink* Wednesday, 4/6, 7p, at Grand Central Brewhouse in St. Pete Wednesday, 4/13, 7:30p at Hamburger Mary's in Clearwater

The Harness Giving platform

Allows us to shoot you a Monday morning text with a video of a tail wagging or a sweet purrrr. It's also a way for us to communicate a need, and maybe it's something you can help with, or you can share it with a Girl Scout Troop, or your church or book club. It's a direct line of communication, and we promise we won't bombard you

