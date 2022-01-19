Pet Patrol: Pasco County Animal Services

We would like to highlight a long-term dog resident. Although our average length of stay for shelter animals is about 3 1/2 days, sometimes dogs with behavior or medical concerns stay with us longer. Tubby has been at the shelter since early Summer.

To adopt Tubby and learn more about other adoptable pets, more information, including a full list of programs and services visit: mypasco.net/pas.

