Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pet Patrol: Pasco County Animal Services

items.[0].videoTitle
Pet Patrol: Featured Pet Pasco County Animal Services
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 09:48:12-05

We would like to highlight a long-term dog resident. Although our average length of stay for shelter animals is about 3 1/2 days, sometimes dogs with behavior or medical concerns stay with us longer. Tubby has been at the shelter since early Summer.

To adopt Tubby and learn more about other adoptable pets, more information, including a full list of programs and services visit: mypasco.net/pas.

Pasco County Animal Services is dedicated to promoting and protecting the health, safety and welfare of animals and people.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com