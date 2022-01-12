Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pet Patrol: Friends of Strays Featured Pet

items.[0].videoTitle
Pet Patrol: Friends of Strays
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 09:35:55-05

We talk with CEO Dara Eckart about Friends of Strays Animal Shelter's featured pet of the week who is in need of a forever home.

Dara also talks about Friends of Stray's record-setting 2021. They set records for adoptions (1,547) and spay/neuter surgeries performed (4,017)!!

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com