Pet Patrol: Friends of Strays Featured Pet

We talk with CEO Dara Eckart about Friends of Strays Animal Shelter's featured pet of the week who is in need of a forever home.

Dara also talks about Friends of Stray's record-setting 2021. They set records for adoptions (1,547) and spay/neuter surgeries performed (4,017)!!

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.