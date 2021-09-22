Pet Patrol/Friends of Strays

We're scheduled to receive 15 dogs from St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday night and have those available for adoption as early as Friday. These puppies are always super cute.

Plus try our Doggy Day Out program, which allows adults to "rent" a dog for a few hours or a whole and take them out of the shelter for some fun. This helps our dogs so much.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

