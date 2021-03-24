Pasco County Animal Services is proud to be part of Pet Patrol. While we have pets in need of finding a forever home, we also have many services and programs to help ensure the health and safety of the people and pets in our community. From our Vaccine and Microchip Clinics, Leave Them Be Community Cat Program and Pet Food Bank – to our Pets for Patriots, Working Cats and award-winning volunteer program – we have the education and resources to help protect you and our furry friends.

To learn more about our education opportunities, legislation and incentives to sterilize pets, please visit: MyPasco.net/PAS

