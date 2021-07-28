Watch
Pasco County Animal Services
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:11:45-04

Pasco County Animal Services is proud to be part of Pet Patrol. While we have pets in need of finding a forever home, we also have many services and programs to help ensure the health and safety of the people and pets in our community. From our Vaccine and Microchip Clinics, Leave Them Be Community Cat Program and Pet Food Bank – to our Pets for Patriots, Working Cats and award-winning volunteer program – we have the education and resources to help protect you and our furry friends.

To learn more about our education opportunities, legislation and incentives to sterilize pets, please visit: MyPasco.net/PAS

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

