Perfecting the Fall Photoshoot

We are learning how to perfect the fall photoshoot with Mixbook. Leslie Albertson, Director of Marketing for Mixbook joins us with some tips and tricks to get that perfect shot!

1. SCOUT OUT YOUR LOCATION

It’s not hard to find a beautiful spot for photos in the Fall, so take advantage of your town and find the best location for your vision! Whether you’d prefer pictures in the forest with leaves covering the floor or on a walk through the streets of town with a coffee cup in hand, map out beforehand what you want from your photoshoot and find the scenery to match.

2. CHASING GOLDEN HOUR

As the days get shorter and shorter, it’s important to find the sweet spot where the sun

is as golden as the trees! Start taking pictures an hour or so before the sun starts to set and you can get a variety of different lighting all in just one session.

3. PICK THE PERFECT COLORS

Time to pull out the chunky sweater and boots! Picking the perfect fall outfit is easy and

effortless. Wear colors that will compliment the Fall scenery, but not let you blend into the

background. An off-white colored sweater and jeans is a classic fall look that never goes out of style and will make you pop! Or spice it up this season with your favorite colorful Fall look before you put it away for next year!

4. STRIKING A POSE

Whether you’re with your significant other, family, friends, your pet, or if it’s just you and

your photographer, Fall photoshoots are quintessential portraits -- so have fun with it! It

won’t be hard to find objects like trees, lamps, pumpkins, or leaves around to pose with and, yes, throwing leaves into the air is cliche, but what fall photoshoot would be complete without it? If anything, it puts the most authentic smile on your face (and your dog will want to play too)!

