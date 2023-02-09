Perfect Gifts For Your Loved One This Valentine's Day

Love is in the air which means it’s time to find the perfect gifts for the one that you love. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joins us with great Valentine’s Day ideas to spoil the one that you love.
Amika - Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil - $30
- Perfect for all hair types—especially dry, coarse, or textured hair—this lightweight, silicone-free oil is clinically proven to reduce frizz, hydrate hair, and provides heat protection.
- Available at loveamika.com, Sephora, and professional salons nationwide
Clean Beauty - Sparkling Sugar 3.4 oz/100mL - $110
- In honor of Clean Reserve's partnership with EarthDay.org, this limited-edition fragrance is adorned with precious ladybugs.
- This fun and flirty fragrance features ambrette, a natural musk, harvested by farmers in El Salvador to help support educational programs and provide a stable source of income for their communities.
- Find online at www.cleanbeauty.com and Sephora
Pottery Barn Kids - Valentine’s Day Mailbox - $17 (limited time)
- Give your kids a place to store all their Valentines this year with their very own mailbox!
- Made of felt with delightful details and the option for personalization, this will make them love the holiday even more.
- Personalization can be added or a monogram
- Available at PotteryBarnKids.com
Godiva
- We have a beautiful assortment of items, including GODIVA’s Goldmark Assorted Heart Gift Box and Dark Chocolate Assorted Gift Box, which include an assortment of delicious morsels like dark chocolate hearts, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace and more.
- And you can’t go wrong with GODIVA’s iconic Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box wrapped with a beautiful gold ribbon.
- Find GODIVA in the candy aisle at your favorite supermarket and drug store, as well as many fine retailers, and at GODIVA.com.
To find details on all of these great Valentine’s Day ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram