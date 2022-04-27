Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life!

We talk about some great gifts for mom.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 13:25:40-04

While every day should be Mother’s Day, it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our moms! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life!

Featured Items

The gift of flowers from Teleflora
Teleflora’s Whimsical Dragonfly Bouquet - $64.99
Teleflora’s Shining Beauty Bouquet – $54.99
Teleflora.com

Everything mom needs to spoil herself from Bath and Body Work
Butterfly Eau de Parfum - $44.50
Butterfly Home Fragrance - $7.50-$26.60
Butterfly Hand Care - $1.95-$7.50
Butterfly Body Care - $8.50-$19.50
Available at Bath & Body Works and www.bathandbodyworks.com

Cozy luxury for mom from Faribault Mill
Crocus Hill Wool Shawl - $165
Cabin Wool Throw - $150
The Hamptons Map Wool Throw - $195
Allagash Cotton Throw - $275
Edgecomb Cotton Bed Blanket - $295-$445
Find all products at www.faribaultmill.com
Use Coupon Code MOMHINT to save 15%

A skin care must have from Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil - $80
Available at www.CharlotteTilbury.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com