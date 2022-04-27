While every day should be Mother’s Day, it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our moms! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life!

Featured Items

The gift of flowers from Teleflora

Teleflora’s Whimsical Dragonfly Bouquet - $64.99

Teleflora’s Shining Beauty Bouquet – $54.99

Teleflora.com

Everything mom needs to spoil herself from Bath and Body Work

Butterfly Eau de Parfum - $44.50

Butterfly Home Fragrance - $7.50-$26.60

Butterfly Hand Care - $1.95-$7.50

Butterfly Body Care - $8.50-$19.50

Available at Bath & Body Works and www.bathandbodyworks.com

Cozy luxury for mom from Faribault Mill

Crocus Hill Wool Shawl - $165

Cabin Wool Throw - $150

The Hamptons Map Wool Throw - $195

Allagash Cotton Throw - $275

Edgecomb Cotton Bed Blanket - $295-$445

Find all products at www.faribaultmill.com

Use Coupon Code MOMHINT to save 15%

A skin care must have from Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil - $80

Available at www.CharlotteTilbury.com

