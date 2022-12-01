Watch Now
Perfect Gift Ideas from HSN, From Beauty to Cozy Footwear to Kitchen Essentials

When it comes to gifting your holiday best, there’s no better place to start than with the brands you love. From beloved beauty must-haves and cozy footwear to kitchen essentials you can’t live without and the smartest tech topping your list and theirs! HSN'S Shannon Fox joins us to help you find your merry with this season’s greatest gifts.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:13:25-05

HSN Host Shannon Fox joins us to show you some great gifts for everyone on your list and to help you find your merry this holiday season.

You can find these products and deals and other great gifts at HSN.com or by calling (800) 436-9696. You can also watch HSN: The Original Shopping Channel on cable, satellite, or local channel 28.5.

