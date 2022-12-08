Watch Now
Perfect Gift Ideas for Your Kids This Holiday Season

It can be tough finding that perfect gift for kids, so we're getting some ideas from Toy Expert Rachel Griffin.

Readyland: Books You Can Talk To! | Ages 3+ | $14.99

  • The perfect holiday gift for young kids, Readyland is a library of printed books that work with Alexa to create an immersive reading experience, now with holiday-themed content surprises.
  • It offers the ability to talk to the book’s characters and play games such as I Spy and Name that Tune. The characters listen and respond to the reader’s voice, giving kids control of their experience.

FAO Schwarz Style Runway | Ages 3+ | $119.99

  • This fun role play item is the perfect backdrop to stage an afternoon of fun and imaginative play.
  • With multiple play areas, like a runway stage, a dressing room, hair and makeup area, and more, this playset will let the little kids in your life explore, aspire and perform.

Superspace - Toy of the Year Finalist for Best Playset | Ages 3+ | $299

  • Auto connect magnets / connect panels any which way / no extra attachment parts needs - simple and easy to use.
  • Children can build almost anything with it and then use it to play inside of. It can even be used as its own storage, or to store other toys/stuff in it.
  • This is a STEM type toy - with focus on expanding children’s imagination and creativity. Increased right brain function (also helps with emotional development).

ToyMonster's Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Dominion Edition | Ages 3+ | $4.99

  • More than 30 Pop-n-Lock Jurassic World Captivz Clash edition dinosaurs in slime eggs.
  • Four never-before-seen dinosaur species that were introduced in Jurassic World Dominion, including the Pyroraptor, Giganotosaurus, Therizinosaurus and Atrociraptors.

KidQuest Card Deck | Ages 5+ | $19.99

  • Invented by a 7-year-old, this is a fun game where kids ask the COOLEST questions and it's perfect for family game night!
  • Kids can strengthen relationships with adults and family by cultivating meaningful conversation. Share life lessons, laughter, amazement, and curiosity

Fire In The Hole | Ages 7+ | $34.99

  • Fire In The Hole is the plundering pirate game which centers around a large biodegradable pop up pirate ship.
  • With a retro pop-up book style game board, the gameplay is simple; play yer card, wear yer eye patch, fire yer cannonball, and first to link four cannonballs in the ship be the winner!
  • Fire In The Hole is 100% plastic-free, biodegradable, and carbon neutral, making it one of the most sustainable games on the market.
