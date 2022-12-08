Perfect Gift Ideas for Your Kids This Holiday Season

It can be tough finding that perfect gift for kids, so we're getting some ideas from Toy Expert Rachel Griffin.
Readyland: Books You Can Talk To! | Ages 3+ | $14.99
- The perfect holiday gift for young kids, Readyland is a library of printed books that work with Alexa to create an immersive reading experience, now with holiday-themed content surprises.
- It offers the ability to talk to the book’s characters and play games such as I Spy and Name that Tune. The characters listen and respond to the reader’s voice, giving kids control of their experience.
FAO Schwarz Style Runway | Ages 3+ | $119.99
- This fun role play item is the perfect backdrop to stage an afternoon of fun and imaginative play.
- With multiple play areas, like a runway stage, a dressing room, hair and makeup area, and more, this playset will let the little kids in your life explore, aspire and perform.
Superspace - Toy of the Year Finalist for Best Playset | Ages 3+ | $299
- Auto connect magnets / connect panels any which way / no extra attachment parts needs - simple and easy to use.
- Children can build almost anything with it and then use it to play inside of. It can even be used as its own storage, or to store other toys/stuff in it.
- This is a STEM type toy - with focus on expanding children’s imagination and creativity. Increased right brain function (also helps with emotional development).
ToyMonster's Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Dominion Edition | Ages 3+ | $4.99
- More than 30 Pop-n-Lock Jurassic World Captivz Clash edition dinosaurs in slime eggs.
- Four never-before-seen dinosaur species that were introduced in Jurassic World Dominion, including the Pyroraptor, Giganotosaurus, Therizinosaurus and Atrociraptors.
KidQuest Card Deck | Ages 5+ | $19.99
- Invented by a 7-year-old, this is a fun game where kids ask the COOLEST questions and it's perfect for family game night!
- Kids can strengthen relationships with adults and family by cultivating meaningful conversation. Share life lessons, laughter, amazement, and curiosity
Fire In The Hole | Ages 7+ | $34.99
- Fire In The Hole is the plundering pirate game which centers around a large biodegradable pop up pirate ship.
- With a retro pop-up book style game board, the gameplay is simple; play yer card, wear yer eye patch, fire yer cannonball, and first to link four cannonballs in the ship be the winner!
- Fire In The Hole is 100% plastic-free, biodegradable, and carbon neutral, making it one of the most sustainable games on the market.