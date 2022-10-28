Pentatonix Releases New Holiday Album, Plus Getting Ready For Nationwide Tour

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the Grammy-award winning a capella group Pentatonix!

They join us on Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about their new album and their upcoming tour.

Pentatonix's new album "Holidays Around the World" is available starting today! It consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original international collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe.

They're also getting ready to kick off a 22-city tour, starting November 17. "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" is not making a stop in Tampa. Their only stop in Florida is in Jacksonville on December 14.

For more information, head to PTXOfficial.com.