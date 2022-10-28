Watch Now
Pentatonix Releases New Holiday Album, Plus Getting Ready For Nationwide Tour

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the Grammy-award winning a capella group Pentatonix! They join us to talk about their new album and their upcoming tour.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 10:06:05-04

Pentatonix's new album "Holidays Around the World" is available starting today! It consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original international collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe.

They're also getting ready to kick off a 22-city tour, starting November 17. "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" is not making a stop in Tampa. Their only stop in Florida is in Jacksonville on December 14.

For more information, head to PTXOfficial.com.

