PAVA's Cool Art Show July 24-25

PAVA’s 32nd Annual Cool Art Show returns to the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, July 24, 10am – 5pm, and Sunday, July 25, 10am – 4pm, showcasing the best of fine art and fine craft of approximately 60 of the area’s premier artists. This year’s show will include an impressive collection of both visual and functional art in the mediums of paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media, jewelry, and more.
Admission and parking are free.
Cool Art Show - St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg.
Florida Cool Art Show Encore - The Cool Art Shop, 1240 County Rd. 1 in Dunedin, Florida.