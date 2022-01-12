Watch
Paul Webb's Cross Country Bike Ride Nears Completion

Paul Webb's Cross Country Bike Ride for Charity
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 09:35:22-05

We check back in with 68-year-old Paul Webb who is nearing completion on his cross-country bike journey from San Diego to St. Augistine, Florida.

The 2,534-mile solo bike adventure raised funds for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. This is Paul's second trip across the country. The first one was over the summer as he cycled across the country to his high school reunion in New Jersey.

Paul’s passion is helping others, and he’s raising money for a good cause and will spend the rest of his life "cycling for charity" He calls his cycles adventures the “WebbWay,” and Paul Webb’s “Biking For Hope” cycling tours are a salute to health and wellness.

Follow Paul Webb on social media by searching #CAF #ChallengedAthletesFoundation #TheWebbWay.

