Paul Webb's Cross-Country Bike Ride for Charity

68-year-old Paul Webb kicks off his cross-country bike journey from San Diego to Tampa.

The 2,534-mile solo bike adventure is to raise funds for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. This will be Paul's second trip across the country. The first one was over the summer as he cycled across the country to his high school reunion in New Jersey.

Paul’s passion is helping others, and he’s raising money for a good cause and will spend the rest of his life "cycling for charity" He calls his cycles adventures the “WebbWay,” and Paul Webb’s “Biking For Hope” cycling tours are a salute to health and wellness.

Follow Paul Webb on social media by searching #CAF #ChallengedAthletesFoundation #TheWebbWay.

