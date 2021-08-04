Paul Teutel Sr. Meet & Greet at OCC Road House

The public is invited to “Hang Out” with “American Choppers” Star Paul Teutel Sr. at New OCC Road House & Museum. The public is invited to meet Paul Sr., who will be shaking hands, posing for pictures, and signing autographs at the newly opened OCC Road House & Museum. Monday, Aug. 9th, 6 to 8 p.m. OCC Road House & Museum – private dining room inside restaurant 10575 49th Street North, Clearwater, FL 33762

The event is complimentary and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are necessary.