On the heels of his #1 hit, Put Your Head on My Shoulder with Olivia Newton-John, music legend and current Tik Tok sensation Paul Anka will launch a 22-city North American concert tour, Anka Sings Sinatra, that includes a return to Ruth Eckerd Hall on February 17.

Paul Anka Sings Sinatra at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, February 17 at 8 pm.

Tickets start at $59. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.