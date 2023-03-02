Watch Now
‘Path of the Panther’ Tells the Story of the Florida Panther & the Land It Needs to Survive

We're talking about the new film 'Path of the Panther,' telling the story of the Florida panther and the land it needs to survive.
It's the culmination of more than five years of field research, 500,000 still images, and more than 800 hours of ultra-high definition camera trap footage. Against all odds, wild Florida panthers have been stunningly captured in their native ecosystem, as they've never been filmed before.

National Geographic explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. joins us to talk about his new film "Path of the Panther." In the film, he and a coalition of biologists, ranchers, conservationists, and Indigenous peoples find themselves on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse.

For more information or to find showtimes near you, visit PathOfThePanther.com.

