Patel Conservatory Offering New Stage Makeup Class

The Patel Conservatory is offering a new stage makeup class, and we're getting a look at a Halloween makeup look you'll get to learn!
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 05, 2022
The eight-week will cover makeup application, fundamentals, old-age techniques, fantasy design, and horror makeup skills. Students will practice application skills, explore various stage makeup products and learn how to expand their personal makeup kits. A basic stage makeup kit is included with the tuition.

Classes start October 6 and there are still a few spots open! For more information, head to PatelConservatory.org.

