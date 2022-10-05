Patel Conservatory Offering New Stage Makeup Class

The Patel Conservatory is offering a new stage makeup class, and we're getting a preview of a Halloween makeup look you'll get to learn!

The eight-week will cover makeup application, fundamentals, old-age techniques, fantasy design, and horror makeup skills. Students will practice application skills, explore various stage makeup products and learn how to expand their personal makeup kits. A basic stage makeup kit is included with the tuition.

Classes start October 6 and there are still a few spots open! For more information, head to PatelConservatory.org.