Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Passover Makeover with Fleishigs Magazine Editor-in-Chief Shifra Klein

Passover Makeover with Fleishigs Magazine
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:11:12-04

Passover, one of the biggest Jewish food holidays of the year, kicks off Sat. March 27th through April 4 - and with many families planning to celebrate safely at home (again) this year, kosher cuisine maven Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs—the top gourmet kosher magazine in the U.S. (think: the kosher Food & Wine)—joins us for a “Passover Makeover” cooking segment, where she shares some creative tips and easy-to-make Passover dishes, Cabbage Potato Kugel and Salami Cups—with a 2021 twist—to add some extra springtime vibrance to this year’s Seder.

For the Salami Cups and Cabbage Potato Kugel Recipe Head to Fleishigs.com.

For more inspiration, or to subscribe, visit www.fleishigs.com and follow on Instagram at @fleishigsmag.

