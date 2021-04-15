Watch
Pasco County Veterans Services talks Covid Vaccine

VA COVID Vaccine Availability
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 15, 2021
The Pasco County Veterans Services is creating a better future for veterans and families by providing expert consultations and professional assistance with personal interviews, phone interviews, and claims. This assistance also connects veterans and their families to an array of benefits, care, and support programs that address various needs throughout their lives, thus creating a lifetime partnership for veterans and their families with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Learn more at va.gov

