Pasco County Library Hosting 'Saturday Sounds' Concert Series Featuring Tribute Bands

The Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center is hosting a "Saturday Sounds" concert series featuring six renowned tribute bands – spanning decades of music across various genres.

Tickets are very affordable, only costing $13 plus taxes and fees. Attendees can expect a full production show with lights and special effects.

Performance Schedule:



Majesty of Rock - September 16 at 7 p.m.

Don’t stop believing with this classic rock band paying homage to Journey’s greatest hits

Simply Tina - October 21 at 7 p.m.

Feel your best with powerhouse performances dedicated to the late Tina Turner

Turnstiles - November 18 at 7 p.m.

Sing along to classics of the piano man himself, Billy Joel

Elements - December 16 at 7 p.m.

Prepare to boogie with the ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band

Almost ABBA - January 20 at 7 p.m.

Find your inner dancing queen through the songs of the legendary ABBA

Gary West - For the Love of Cash - February 17 at 7 p.m.

Love the reimagined classics of Johnny Cash and other country music legends



The Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center is located at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive in Odessa. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PascoLibraries.org.