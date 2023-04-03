Party on the Plaza, A Tribute to the Beatles, and More! Check Out What's Coming Up at the Mahaffey Theater

There are so many fun events to enjoy over the next few weeks at Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater!

Teresa Caputo Live: The Experience - Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.



Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show The Long Island Medium, has provided messages of peace and comfort to over a million people worldwide. Through sharing her gift of communicating with those who have passed on, Theresa delivers healing messages directly to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that our deceased loved ones are still with us– just in a different way.

has provided messages of peace and comfort to over a million people worldwide. Through sharing her gift of communicating with those who have passed on, Theresa delivers healing messages directly to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that our deceased loved ones are still with us– just in a different way. Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is an awe-inspiring evening you won’t want to miss. Click here to purchase tickets.

Party on the Plaza - Friday, April 28 from 7-10 p.m.



This special benefit concert features the reunion of Greg Billings Band with proceeds going directly to Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to support our Class Acts Youth Educational Performance Series which allows students in Tampa Bay to experience the performing arts.

This outdoor festival features vendors, food trucks, music, and more! Click here to purchase tickets.

Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Tour - Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.



Catch Zach Williams this Spring, bigger and better than ever! Backed by his massive 10-piece band, it will be a live concert experience like none other. Join us for a night of incredible music by Zach Williams and special guest Blessing Offor.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute Show - Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.



Kashmir, the nation’s #1 Led Zeppelin tribute show, it is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the 4 band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy.

Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. Click here to purchase tickets.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles - Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m.



RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorite hits.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Brian Regan - Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.



Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year. Click here to purchase tickets!

One Night of Queen - Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

