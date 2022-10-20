Party for a Purpose: 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party in Ybor City This Weekend

Get ready to party for a purpose this weekend. The 13 Ugly Men annual Halloween party benefiting the 1Voice Foundation is this Saturday, October 22 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City.

It starts at 8 p.m. Organizers encourage you to rideshare as parking is limited. Tickets are still available at 13UglyMen.com.

The 13 Ugly Men first appeared in the Tampa area in the 1990s as a group of 13 Founding Members who hosted fantastic parties and wanted to improve our community by giving back. By encouraging Tampa Bay to “Party With a Purpose,” the reputation of the original 13 grew steadily, and by the late 90s, they were ready to take the next step. In December of 1998, The 13 Ugly Men Foundation was incorporated in the State of Florida as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

Over the subsequent years, the Foundation has raised well in excess of two million dollars for deserving charities and causes around Tampa Bay. 13 Ugly Men donates to all causes and needs.