Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Party City Shows Us This Year's Best Costumes & Decor

Party City is giving us a glimpse of the best costumes and decor this year.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 10:38:26-04

Party City is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular! As the leader of the Halloween season in costumes, décor, and accessories for all ages, Party City is the one-stop-shop for all celebration essentials.

Odette Welling, Party City's 'VP of Halloween,' gives us a glimpse of the best costumes and decor this year.

Party City makes it easy for their customers to get what they need, how they need it – in-store, via curbside pickup, or delivered directly to your home as quickly as the same day.

For more information, head to PartyCity.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com