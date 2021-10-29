We speak to Paranormal Expert Christopher Chacon about all things that haunt and possess.

The fan-favorite horror film franchise is back, with the new installment PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: NEXT OF KIN, just in time for Halloween. In Paramount+ Original Movie, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.

For those fans that love the Paranormal Activity movies, hearing from Christopher Chacon, one of the world's foremost authorities on the scientific investigation and exploration of paranormal and a consultant on the films, they will get an inside scoop into similar, real life phenomena. Chacon can share stories about past phenomena he's investigated and researched (and what he's currently investigating!) including; haunts and poltergeists, possessions and exorcisms, psychic phenomena and altered states of consciousness (i.e. clairvoyance, psychokinesis, near-death experiences, reincarnation, etc.), UFO/alien close encounters, unexplainable anomalous phenomena. Setting the perfect vibe for Halloween!

