Palm Medical Centers

Palm Medical Center
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 10:10:16-05

Palm Medical Centers is a premier provider group delivering high-quality primary care physician services to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid patients throughout the state of Florida. We have been steadily growing our senior-focused centers, now servicing more than 34,000 Medicare Advantage & managed Medicaid patients. Everything we do is rooted in the belief that every single patient we treat deserves to live a healthy, productive and satisfying life. It is our aim to provide excellent health outcomes for each patient who walks through our doors.

Learn more on their website or call (813)-670-3477

