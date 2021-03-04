Menu

Whether in the main concert hall, Hough Hall with its unsurpassed new sound system, or kicking back in the intimate Side Door Cabaret, the historic Palladium Theater is consistently ranked as one of Tampa Bay’s best, most affordable venues for classical, jazz, blues, theatre, opera, Celtic, comedy, dance, educational, literary, community events, and more. The Palladium, located in downtown St. Petersburg’s cultural center, is part of what makes Tampa Bay great.

Palladium Live streaming series running in March and April.

Our first streaming show features the Palladium Chamber Players, led by Jeffrey Multer. The group is called The Mile End Trio.

Palladium Chamber Players, streaming concert, Available to stream anytime Friday through Sunday, March 5 - 7. (Starts at 8 p.m. on 3-5) Ticket price $25.

https://mypalladium.org/events/palladiumchamber-players/

