The Palladium Chamber Players are celebrating their 10th Anniversary season. The original Chamber Players will present the inaugural concert from 10 years ago.

Performances start this Wednesday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m. and continue through May. It includes guest ensembles the Juilliard String Quartet and the genre-bending trio Time for Three.

Attendees are also invited to a post-show champagne toast to celebrate with the musicians!

For more information, visit MyPalladium.org.