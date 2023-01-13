Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Paint the Town' Helping to Clean the University Area This Weekend

Tampa Bay is a beautiful place to live, and maybe you're looking to take pride in your community and make it even better. It's not too late to sign up for "Paint the Town!"
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:24:45-05

Tampa Bay is a beautiful place to live, and maybe you're looking to take pride in your community and make it even better. It's not too late to sign up for "Paint the Town!"

Paint the Town, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will bring together community residents as they roll up their sleeves and invest sweat equity into cleaning and beautifying neighborhoods in the University Area, concentrating on the zip code areas of 33612 and 33613.

Volunteers will help by painting, gardening, fixing, planting, and more.

Paint the Town is a free event and it's being held this Saturday, January 14. For more information or to sign up, visit UACDC.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com