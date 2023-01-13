'Paint the Town' Helping to Clean the University Area This Weekend

Tampa Bay is a beautiful place to live, and maybe you're looking to take pride in your community and make it even better. It's not too late to sign up for "Paint the Town!"

Paint the Town, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will bring together community residents as they roll up their sleeves and invest sweat equity into cleaning and beautifying neighborhoods in the University Area, concentrating on the zip code areas of 33612 and 33613.

Volunteers will help by painting, gardening, fixing, planting, and more.

Paint the Town is a free event and it's being held this Saturday, January 14. For more information or to sign up, visit UACDC.org.