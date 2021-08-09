Watch
Pack the Pantries Food Drive

Pack the Pantries
Posted at 9:44 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:44:35-04

ABC Action News and Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Centers are teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay to help feed families in our community through local school pantries.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s Feeding Minds School Pantries provide nutritious and fresh groceries, free of charge, for the benefit of the entire household right inside our local schools. During this back-to-school season, you can help Pack The Pantries to ensure local children have all they need to achieve healthy, sustainable futures.

Help us Pack the Pantries and fuel families forward as kids head back to school.

Donate now by clicking here.

Famous Tate Appliance and Bedding Centers
8317 N Armenia Ave,
Website: famoustate.com

