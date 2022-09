The P1 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix returns to the St. Pete Pier on September 3 and 4, Labor Day weekend.

The two days are filled with high-speed personal watercraft racing close to the pier and downtown waterfront. The riders will be battling for national titles and to qualify for the Bahamas World Championship in November.

If you can't make it out to the pier this weekend, the event will be live-streamed. You can find more details at P1Offshore.com.