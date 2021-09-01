Watch
P1 Powerboat Grand Prix this Weekend
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 09:30:16-04

The P1 Powerboat Grand Prix will be this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th in St. Petersburg. We talk with Thomas Covington to learn more about the exciting event!

Tickets are available at p1offshore.com.

