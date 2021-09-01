The P1 Powerboat Grand Prix will be this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th in St. Petersburg. We talk with Thomas Covington to learn more about the exciting event!
Tickets are available at p1offshore.com.
The P1 Powerboat Grand Prix will be this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th in St. Petersburg. We talk with Thomas Covington to learn more about the exciting event!
Tickets are available at p1offshore.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com