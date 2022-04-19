Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Outerbands Restaurant Cook Up a Delicious Meal

Owners of the Outerbands Restaurant in Safety Harbor Whip Up a Delicious Meal
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:36:10-04

For more information, go to www.outerbandsrestaurant.com or www.ingrasselinoproducts.com

With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the proprietors welcome you to enjoy a new dining experience!

Proprietor is a Certified Master Chef since the age of 27 and has owned many restaurants during his 37+ year career, including "The Black Pearl, Favoloso, Tutto Favoloso, Napoli's Pizza, Catering Master's", and many more!

The Proprietors Products have been trademarked for his sauces and cookbooks. He has branded his career and made his mark in the culinary world.

We are excited to present our vision to you with one EXCITING EXPERIENCE: Food and Entertainment.

We are going to Rock your inner palate and soul!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com