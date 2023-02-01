'Our Planet: Live in Concert' Coming to the Straz Center in March

Netflix nature series Our Planet looked spectacular at home on TV. Now, imagine it on a much grander scale – an enormous video screen, concert-grade lighting, and sound, plus an orchestra accompanying the visuals live. And, you can't forget the engaging voice of the narrator David Attenborough.

OUR PLANET: Live In Concert, a live visual and musical celebration of the natural world, is coming to the Straz Center in March!

It's only here for one night — March 30 at 8 p.m. For more information or for tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.