Our Oscar 2023 Predictions with Actress Eugenie Bondurant

The 95th Academy Awards are right here on WFTS on Sunday night. We're talking about our Oscar predictions with actress Eugenie Bounderant.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 09:14:02-05

For a full list of who's nominated this year, visit Oscars.org.

