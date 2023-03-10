Our Oscar 2023 Predictions with Actress Eugenie Bondurant

The 95th Academy Awards are right here on WFTS on Sunday night. We're talking about our Oscar predictions with actress Eugenie Bondurant.
For a full list of who's nominated this year, visit Oscars.org.
The 95th Academy Awards are right here on WFTS on Sunday night. We're talking about our Oscar predictions with actress Eugenie Bondurant.
For a full list of who's nominated this year, visit Oscars.org.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com