Our Culture of Silence is Hurting Our Kids

Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Many parents know it’s important to talk with their children about sexual abuse but aren’t sure what to say. How do you find the right words and moments to talk with kids about their safety? One organization has developed an easy way for parents to talk to their children about in-person and online safety. Joining us to discuss is VP of education, research and impact at Committee for Children and mom of 2, Dr. Tia Kim.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:  HotChocolateTalk.org 

