Oscar-Nominated Short Film ‘IVALU’ Shines a Light on an Important & Sensitive Topic

IVALU, based on an acclaimed graphic novel by the same name, shares a story of a young girl deeply impacted by the disappearance of her sister. This heartfelt film was shot in the stunning icy scenery of Greenland and has now been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short Film.

We're talking to the Oscar-winning director Anders Walter and producer Rebecca Pruzan about what they're hoping viewers take away from this film.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.