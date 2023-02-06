Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Oscar-Nominated Short Film ‘IVALU’ Shines a Light on an Important & Sensitive Topic

We're talking with the director and producer of the live-action short film "Ivalu." It's not out yet but it's already been nominated for an Oscar!
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:22:20-05

IVALU, based on an acclaimed graphic novel by the same name, shares a story of a young girl deeply impacted by the disappearance of her sister. This heartfelt film was shot in the stunning icy scenery of Greenland and has now been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short Film.

We're talking to the Oscar-winning director Anders Walter and producer Rebecca Pruzan about what they're hoping viewers take away from this film.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com