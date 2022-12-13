Watch Now
Oronzo Italian Giving Back With New Burrito

We're talking about how you can give back to your community, just by enjoying a burrito at Oronzo Italian!
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:50:44-05

You can give back to your community, just by enjoying a burrito at Oronzo Italian!

They just introduced the Vita Burrito, named after Buccaneers player Vita Vea after he took home the win at Oronzo Italian's first burrito roll-off. It's made of elbow macaroni, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, parmesan crema, shredded parmesan, with a drizzle of our house-made Italian hot honey.

20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. It's available now through January 31, 2023.

For more information, visit Oronzo.com.

