Oronzo Italian Giving Back With New Burrito

You can give back to your community, just by enjoying a burrito at Oronzo Italian!

They just introduced the Vita Burrito, named after Buccaneers player Vita Vea after he took home the win at Oronzo Italian's first burrito roll-off. It's made of elbow macaroni, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, parmesan crema, shredded parmesan, with a drizzle of our house-made Italian hot honey.

20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. It's available now through January 31, 2023.

For more information, visit Oronzo.com.