Original Mattress Factory has new showroom

Original Mattress Factory opens new warehouse
Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:43:37-04

Original Mattress Factory is entering the Tampa Market with a new showroom and its 12th factory. We have been building mattresses for over 30 years and we are excited to bring our factory direct approach to Tampa, eliminating the middleman. We offer 2-sided mattresses on real flexing box springs or adjustable bases, along with frames, headboards, protectors, sheets, and pillows. We have great value and a no-pressure sales approach along with being able to share great knowledge.

Learn more at Originalmattress.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

