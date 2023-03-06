Watch Now
Opera Tampa Presents 'Pagliacci,' A Dramatic Tale of Love & Betrayal

A tale of star-crossed love and many surprises await as Opera Tampa presents "Pagliacci." It's on stage at the Straz Center March 10 and 12.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:24:17-05

It's one of the nine operas by Leoncavallo and is based on an actual crime from the composer’s childhood. Comprised of a prologue and two acts, the opera runs approximately 80 minutes without intermission.

"Pagliacci" is a dramatic tale of love and betrayal, revolving around a commedia dell'arte troupe. Canio and Nedda are married, but Nedda is secretly having an affair with Silvio.

The jealous husband sings the famous aria “Vesti la giubba” midway through the opera, in which he muses upon the challenge of playing a comedic role while his heart is breaking.

Humor, romance, and darkly violent moods… everything one could want in an opera!

"Pagliacci" is on stage at the Straz Center on March 10 and 12. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

