The Straz Center's resident opera company is back with a breathtaking production of a rarely-performed opera called "Norma."

Tyler Putnam, who plays Norma's father Oroveso, joins us to talk about what you can expect, plus gives us a special performance!

You can watch performances of Opera Tampa's Norma on Friday, February 10 and Sunday, February 12. For more information or for tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.