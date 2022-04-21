Opera Tampa Presents Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana

The program, conducted by The Florida Orchestra’s Musical Director Michael Francis, begins with the comedically sinister Gianni Schicchi. Based on the 30th canto of Dante’s Inferno, the opera boasts some of Puccini’s most memorable work including, “O mio babbino caro.” Passion soars high in the second part of the presentation with Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, the story of crossed lovers Turiddu and Lola who have been separated by war and reunited by their secret affair. Thoughts of betrayal and murderous revenge cloud over the Sicilian Easter celebrations, as Lola’s husband and Turiddu’s lover find out about their indiscretions.

Please note: performances are on Friday and Sunday only.

To find out more, please visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Opera/Shows/2122_Opera/Gianni-Schicchi-and-Cavalleria-Rusticana-(1)