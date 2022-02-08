In this Opera Tampa premiere, poetic genius E.T.A. Hoffmann tells the great tales of his three great loves, a mechanical doll named Olympia, a young singer with a weak heart named Antonia and a courtesan named Giulietta. With each tale becoming more fantastic than the last, is it possible to believe these three women are real or are they the delusions of an inebriated poet? Give in to the fantasy of Offenbach’s final masterpiece featuring some of opera’s most beautiful music.

