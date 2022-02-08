Watch
Opera Tampa Premiere

Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 10:00:58-05

In this Opera Tampa premiere, poetic genius E.T.A. Hoffmann tells the great tales of his three great loves, a mechanical doll named Olympia, a young singer with a weak heart named Antonia and a courtesan named Giulietta. With each tale becoming more fantastic than the last, is it possible to believe these three women are real or are they the delusions of an inebriated poet? Give in to the fantasy of Offenbach’s final masterpiece featuring some of opera’s most beautiful music.

Tickets for The Tales of Hoffmann (an all Opera Tampa performances) start at $85.50 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply.

