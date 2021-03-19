Opera Tampa LIVE on the Riverwalk - Troubadour's Tale

For 2021, Opera Tampa has shed the trappings of traditional indoor opera performances to become Opera Tampa LIVE on the Riverwalk. While emphasizing health and safety, the performances of thoughtfully staged concerts are presented on the Straz Center’s Riverwalk Stage. These artful arias, sublime serenades and dazzling duets sung by the glorious singers of Opera Tampa bring all the drama, romance, comedy, intrigue and passion of grand opera to our stage along the Hillsborough River.

We sit down with Robin Stamper, Artistic and Managing Director of Opera Tampa to learn about their latest show, Troubadour's Tale.

TROUBADOUR’S TALE March 19-21, 2021 (Friday and Saturday at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m.)

This abridged take on Verdi’s Il Trovatore promises blood-and-thunder drama soaked in revenge and regret with the hopes of everlasting love. What are the chances?

Tickets are available for $50 for a table that seats up to four; $37.50 for a table that seats up to three; and $25 for a table that seats up to two.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay.