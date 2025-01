Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic Association

Only 200 spots remain for the upcoming Publix Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic!

It's for kids ages 2-10, happening on Saturday, February 15 starting at 8:30am at Jefferson High School in Tampa.

Online registration is free and $5 on-site. For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com/Jr-Classic.