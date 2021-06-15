Find your pride while getting lost in the streets of St. Pete on a SHINE mural scavenger hunt hosted by your favorite drag performer, Matthew McGee. Follow video clues from one mural to another in search of Cinderella’s missing stiletto.

Download the free PixelStix app and decipher the clues as your Fairy Dragmother recounts the tale of Cinderella’s wild night out.

Find the lost stiletto for a chance to win the grand prize, a 2-night stay at the new Tru by Hilton Hotel Downtown St. Petersburg!

People are loving it and posting a ton of pics and videos with #onceuponashine #shinemuralfest

Once Upon a Shine - June 12 - 19 Anytime during St. Pete Pride’s Arts & Music Week Admission and app is FREE (Donations appreciated)

Learn more about the event at https://stpeteartsalliance.org/pride.