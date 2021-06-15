Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Once Upon a Shine

items.[0].videoTitle
Once Upon a Shine
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 09:39:15-04

Find your pride while getting lost in the streets of St. Pete on a SHINE mural scavenger hunt hosted by your favorite drag performer, Matthew McGee. Follow video clues from one mural to another in search of Cinderella’s missing stiletto.
Download the free PixelStix app and decipher the clues as your Fairy Dragmother recounts the tale of Cinderella’s wild night out.
Find the lost stiletto for a chance to win the grand prize, a 2-night stay at the new Tru by Hilton Hotel Downtown St. Petersburg!

People are loving it and posting a ton of pics and videos with #onceuponashine #shinemuralfest

Once Upon a Shine - June 12 - 19 Anytime during St. Pete Pride’s Arts & Music Week Admission and app is FREE (Donations appreciated)

Learn more about the event at https://stpeteartsalliance.org/pride.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com